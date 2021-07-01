Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,322,000 after buying an additional 94,203 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 927,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period.

HCSG stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

