HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.44

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 97533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $884.75 million, a PE ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.30.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

