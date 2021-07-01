Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 48.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 390,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

