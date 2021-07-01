Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €89.04 ($104.75) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €93.94.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.