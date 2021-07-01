Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

