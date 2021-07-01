HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Down 10.4% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $21,778.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

