Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

