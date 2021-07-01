Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,067 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.18. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

