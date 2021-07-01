Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.88). Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

