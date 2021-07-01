Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

