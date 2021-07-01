Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $15.48. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,167 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $902.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
