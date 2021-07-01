Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $15.48. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,167 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $902.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

