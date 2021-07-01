Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Honda Motor by 9,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

