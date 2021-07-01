Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HOPE opened at $14.18 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

