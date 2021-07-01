Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 1,206,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,781,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

