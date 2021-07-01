Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 701,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,000. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,620,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,045. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97.

