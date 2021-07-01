Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 458,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,056,000. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up 1.1% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,649 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $6,574,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 190.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $827,000.

KOMP traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.33. 756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,069. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47.

