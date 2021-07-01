Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

