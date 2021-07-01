Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.