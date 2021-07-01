Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading Up 0.6%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). Approximately 49,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 335,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.42).

The stock has a market cap of £126.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.27.

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

