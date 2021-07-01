Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,907.0 days.

HULCF remained flat at $$9.40 on Thursday. Hulic has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40.

Get Hulic alerts:

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.