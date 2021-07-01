Huobi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $133.42 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00031186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00710914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.47 or 0.07629712 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

