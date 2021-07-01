HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0119

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $51,026.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00697344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,846.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,499,335 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

