Idena (IDNA) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $23,781.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00138301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00168565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,649,852 coins and its circulating supply is 44,877,152 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.