iEthereum Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One iEthereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $3.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00710914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.47 or 0.07629712 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.