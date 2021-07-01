IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.30

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and traded as low as $35.24. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 1,460 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGIFF. Barclays upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.