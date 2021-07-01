iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.