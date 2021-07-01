IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sari Beth Granat Sells 90,000 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INFO opened at $112.66 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.24.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in IHS Markit by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

