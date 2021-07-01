IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $113.38. 16,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

