IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $686,880.04

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $686,880.04 and $25,340.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

