II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells $360,450.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get II-VI alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00.

II-VI stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.