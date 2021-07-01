iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILIAF. Kepler Capital Markets raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ILIAF opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. iliad has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $191.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

