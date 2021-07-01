iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ILIAF stock opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.00. iliad has a 1 year low of $147.25 and a 1 year high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

