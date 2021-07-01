IMI’s (IMI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,365.42 ($17.84).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,741 ($22.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. IMI has a one year low of GBX 894 ($11.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,656.92.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

