Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

IMBBY opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

