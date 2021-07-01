Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

