Indivior (LON:INDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

INDV stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 155.30 ($2.03). The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. Indivior has a 52-week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17).

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

