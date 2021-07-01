Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILPT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

