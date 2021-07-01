Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Capitalization Tops $10.93 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

