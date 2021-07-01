Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.