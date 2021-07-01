Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.96 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00019514 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $183.47 million and $23.96 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00702559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,956.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,176,326 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

