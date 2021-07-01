Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases 39,485 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter bought 39,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Simon Carter bought 15,996 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17).

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

LON BLND traded up GBX 10.90 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 505.80 ($6.61). The company had a trading volume of 1,601,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,318. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 515.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($6.27).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

