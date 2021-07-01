Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CFO Buys $40,000.00 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FAT opened at $14.59 on Thursday. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 73.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

