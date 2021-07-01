Insider Buying: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) CEO Purchases $99,000.00 in Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WPF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,846,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,313,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,012,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

