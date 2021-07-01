Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Sells 685 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $294.79 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.63.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.