Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $71,280.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 335.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.32. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.