Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 14,225 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,110. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.