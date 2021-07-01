Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Sells 8,419 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,095,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

