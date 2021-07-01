Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $3,905,220.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $3,905,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79.

On Thursday, May 20th, Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60.

DASH opened at $178.33 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion and a PE ratio of -24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

