Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Sells 8,763 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at $6,551,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

