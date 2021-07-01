Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Director Sells $599,509.08 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

